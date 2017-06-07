Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- May 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 881047
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Urban Partnership Bank
7936 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Chicago Illinois 60619
Plaintiff's Attorney
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Greater Shaker Square Development, et al.
11811 Shaker Blvd., Ste. 106Cleveland Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- GREATER CLEVELAND DELTA FOUNDA
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- RO-1
- Zoning Use
- M-RC
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 16305
- Tax Abatement
- EX06
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 27078
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.37800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 146.00
- Legal Frontage
- 113.00
- Average Depth
- 146
- Lot Square Ft.
- 16485
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 31
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- B
- Date Built
- 1959
- Effective Age
- 1979
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 5435
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 10
- Total Fixtures
- 23
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 31
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 5435
- Use Description
- OFFICE-BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 5435
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 5435
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 2ND