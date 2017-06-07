Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
May 31, 2017
Case Number
881047
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Urban Partnership Bank
7936 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Chicago Illinois 60619

Plaintiff's Attorney

Julie Ann Crocker
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Greater Shaker Square Development, et al.
11811 Shaker Blvd., Ste. 106
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GREATER CLEVELAND DELTA FOUNDA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RO-1 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
16305 
Tax Abatement
EX06 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.37800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
113.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
16485 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
31
Condition
G
Construction Class
B
Date Built
1959
Effective Age
1979
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5435
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
10
Total Fixtures
23
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
31
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
5435
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5435
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
5435
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 