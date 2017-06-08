Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
14226
Amount
$240.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Steven J. Zsigrai, et al.
1546 Oakwood Dr.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.05200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2250 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 