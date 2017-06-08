Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
14232
Amount
$6,207.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

First Source National Homes, Inc.
1109a 128 St, 2nd Floor
College Point, NY 11356
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FIRST SOURCE NATIONAL HOMES IN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4830 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 