Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 1, 2017
Case Number
881133
Amount
$5,569.44
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gary R. Hicks, et al.
17997 Stony Point Dr.
Strongsville Ohio 44136
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
3980 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
57083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
143.80 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5751 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
796
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1918
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2020
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
5
Living Units
5
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2184
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2020
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1960
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
1092
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 