Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 2, 2017
Case Number
881175
Amount
$127.55
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Three C's Management and Development Corp., et al.
615 West Superior Ave., 6th Floor
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4218 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 