Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 8, 2017
Case Number
14256
Amount
$496.13
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

St. Luke's Freewill Spiritual Methodist, et al.
5911 Dibble Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5754 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 