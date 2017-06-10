Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
881261
Amount
$7,396.67
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Fuerst

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Three C's Management Development Corp., et al.
1313 East 89 St.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
13 
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
13443 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
1201.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12120 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1206
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4481
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
13
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
13
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
52
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
4481
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
4481
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4481
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4481
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 