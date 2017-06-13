Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
881328
Amount
$994.83
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

An Ohio Corp. Inner City Investment Corporation
P. O. Box 281105
Cleveland, OH 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PARAMOUNT LAND HOLDINGS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
6000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 