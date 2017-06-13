Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
881331
Amount
$34,829.92
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

14148 Superior Avenue, LLC, et al.
13829 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SPCH LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
22 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
36 
Zoning Code
MF1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
460 
Use Area
29466 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
GARDEN APTS 20-39 U 
Neighborhood
35081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.54300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
150.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
23660 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
982
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
9791
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
36
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
5874
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
3917
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
9791
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
9791
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
9791
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 