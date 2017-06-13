Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 881373
- Amount
- $2,575,776.78
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
First Federal Savgs & Loan Assoc. of Lakewoood
14806 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Shapero & Green LLC
25101 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
FR Strongsville, LLC, et al.
Taft Service Solutions Corp, Sa, 425 Walnut Street, Ste. 1800
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- I
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- RD
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 220
- Use Area
- 63300
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- R & D FACILITY
- Neighborhood
- 65010
- Total Buildings
- 3
- Acreage
- 5.93200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 4657.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 258406
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- RO
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1974
- Effective Age
- 1987
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 58800
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 28
- Toilet Rooms
- 4
- Total Fixtures
- 36
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 2050
- Type
- PHEL
- Floor Level
- PENTHOUSE-RF ACCESS
Building Use
- Area
- 29400
- Use Description
- IND-BLDG-R/E
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 29400
- Use Description
- IND-BLDG-R/E
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1974
- Effective Age
- 1987
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2500
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 2500
- Use Description
- IND-BLDG-R/E
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1991
- Effective Age
- 1996
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 2000
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 2000
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST