Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
881373
Amount
$2,575,776.78
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
First Federal Savgs & Loan Assoc. of Lakewoood
14806 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107

Plaintiff's Attorney

Brian Jeffrey Green
Shapero & Green LLC
25101 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

FR Strongsville, LLC, et al.
Taft Service Solutions Corp, Sa, 425 Walnut Street, Ste. 1800
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RD 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
220 
Use Area
63300 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
R & D FACILITY 
Neighborhood
65010 
Total Buildings
Acreage
5.93200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
4657.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
258406 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1974
Effective Age
1987
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
58800
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
28
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
36
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Amenity

Measure
2050
Type
PHEL
Floor Level
PENTHOUSE-RF ACCESS

Building Use

Area
29400
Use Description
IND-BLDG-R/E
Description
1ST
Area
29400
Use Description
IND-BLDG-R/E
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1974
Effective Age
1987
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2500
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2500
Use Description
IND-BLDG-R/E
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1991
Effective Age
1996
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2000
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 