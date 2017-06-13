Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 6, 2017
Case Number
881381
Amount
$69,944.74
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Roney Lee Hines, et al.
550 East 107th Street
Cleveland, OH 44108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
117.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
117 
Lot Square Ft.
4446 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 