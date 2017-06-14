Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 12, 2017
Case Number
14270
Amount
$12,150.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

PFZ, Inc.
20008 Clare Ave., Apt. 104
Maple Heights, OH 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RMF 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
580 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
42074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.54500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
3107.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
67312 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 