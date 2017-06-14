Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 881425
- Amount
- $59,902.16
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Miday
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Jennifer Croson, et al.
6900 Westcliff Dr., Ste. 603
Las Vegas, NV 89145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Finkler Law, LLC
650 Phillips Ave.
Toledo OH 43612
Defendant
World Transfers, LLC, et al.
13264 Deise Ave
Cleveland, OH 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- Porter, David L.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 3
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 3
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 5100
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27073
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.12900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 5600
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1105
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 2138
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 2
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 14
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 994
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 2138
- Use Description
- RESTAURANT
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2210
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 752
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- FR
- Floor Area
- 752
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- N
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 4
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 752
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 752
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 1ST