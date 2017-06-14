Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 7, 2017
Case Number
881425
Amount
$59,902.16
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Jennifer Croson, et al.
6900 Westcliff Dr., Ste. 603
Las Vegas, NV 89145

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christopher Michael Finkler
Finkler Law, LLC
650 Phillips Ave.
Toledo OH 43612

Defendant

World Transfers, LLC, et al.
13264 Deise Ave
Cleveland, OH 44110
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Porter, David L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5100 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1105
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2138
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
994
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2138
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
2210
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
752
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
752
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
752
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
752
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 