Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 13, 2017
Case Number
14274
Amount
$14,841.80
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

International Realty Holdings, LLC, et al.
555 Coney Island Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11218
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
196584 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LIGHT MFG / ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
26005 
Total Buildings
 