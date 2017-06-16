Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 14, 2017
Case Number
14276
Amount
$363.47
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John Davis, et al.
1942 West 77th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DAVIS, JOHN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
81.00 
Legal Frontage
25.00 
Average Depth
81 
Lot Square Ft.
6359 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 