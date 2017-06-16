Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 14, 2017
Case Number
14278
Amount
$3,026.30
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Georgia & Dimples, LLC
952 East 70 Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SIMS, LOTTIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5350 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
96.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11792 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
5325
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1331
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5325
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
 