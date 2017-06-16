Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 9, 2017
Case Number
881605
Amount
$40,301.82
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Carter Woodson, etc., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
