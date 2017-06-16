Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 881608
- Amount
- $66,013.21
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Barbara J. Robinette, etc., et al.
8285 Wright RoadBroadview Heights Ohio 44147
About your information and the public record.