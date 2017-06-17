Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 12, 2017
Case Number
881683
Amount
$376.50
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Anna Chambers, et al.
1786 East 47th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CHAMBERS, ANNA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1122 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
25073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
23.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3473 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 