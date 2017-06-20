Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 13, 2017
- Case Number
- 881704
- Amount
- $6,408.35
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Man On A Mission, LLC, et al.
5247 Wilson Mills RoadRichmond Heights Ohio 44143
About your information and the public record.