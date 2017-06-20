Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 13, 2017
Case Number
881719
Amount
$64,183.96
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC
3043 Townsgate Rd, Ste. 200
Westlake Village California 91361

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maria Teresa Williams
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Henry Warren Jr., et al.
4512 East 131st Street
Garfield Heights Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-4 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
330 
Use Area
4770 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.27000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
80.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1193
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2385
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
21
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
21
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2385
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1192
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1193
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2385
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 