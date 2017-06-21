Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 14, 2017
- Case Number
- 881756
- Amount
- $169,463.50
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd.Coral Gables Florida 33146
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant
Najib Chedid, et al.
16208 Saint Clair Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- CHEDID, NAJIB
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2146
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- FRANCHISE FOOD STORE
- Neighborhood
- 22073
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.38500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 188.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 16760
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1979
- Effective Age
- 1985
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 2146
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 7
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 2146
- Use Description
- CONVENC-STOR
- Description
- 1ST