Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 881854
- Amount
- $154,062.06
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Karlean Magby, et al.
2093 South Green RoadSouth Euclid Ohio 44121
