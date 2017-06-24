Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 22, 2017
Case Number
14286
Amount
$2,282.66
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ladon Ruffin, et al.
5815 Bonna Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FIRST STATES INVESTORS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3360 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
33.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4620 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
400
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
801
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
801
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
801
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1089
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
735
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
735
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
15
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
735
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
735
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
735
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 