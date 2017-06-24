Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 22, 2017
Case Number
14287
Amount
$18,626.88
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Norman Tidmore, et al.
1000 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Apt. 3416
Cedar Hill Texas 75104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Tidmore, Norman 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
57.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
57 
Lot Square Ft.
2109 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 