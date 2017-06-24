Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 22, 2017
Case Number
14293
Amount
$1,512.20
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Davanan Singh, et al.
3716 Woodbridge Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SINGH, DAVANAN & PAULETTE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3130 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
37.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4375 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1220
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1220
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
955
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
955
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
955
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
955
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
955
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 