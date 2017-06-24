Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 19, 2017
Case Number
881974
Amount
$114,895.70
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Corrigan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
First National Bank of Pennsylvania
4140 East State St.
Hermitage Pennsylvania 16148

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Mark Delventhal
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & LLP
23 S Main St, 3rd Floor
Akron OH 44308

Defendant

Coffey and Ferrels, Inc., et al.
1441 W. 110th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
5276 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
51174 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8450 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
870
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1740
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
16
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1740
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1740
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1740
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1796
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
932
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
864
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
932
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
864
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 