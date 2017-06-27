Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 23, 2017
Case Number
14302
Amount
$8,382.63
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Doowekal, LLC
25726 Hidden Acres Dr.
Westlake Ohio 44145
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DOOWEKAL LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
BOWLING ALLEY 
Neighborhood
57187 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.38200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
194.40 
Legal Frontage
39.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
16631 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 