Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 882037
- Amount
- $55,864.41
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
Co Specialized Loan Servicing Llc, 8742 Lucent Blvd, Ste. 300
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Dorothy C. Minor, et al.
16306 Delrey Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44128
