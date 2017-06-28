Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 26, 2017
Case Number
14332
Amount
$848.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Karen Prieto, et al.
5003 Devon Dr
North Olmsted Ohio 44070
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PRIETO, KAREN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
84.00 
Legal Frontage
41.90 
Average Depth
84 
Lot Square Ft.
3528 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 