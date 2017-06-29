Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14337
Amount
$5,182.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joseph Fugina, et al.
P.O. Box 609131
Orlando, FL 32860
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5474 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
21078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
86.30 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
30
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1927
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5474
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
6
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
5474
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
5474
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 