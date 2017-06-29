Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14352
Amount
$275.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Gregory Bringht, et al.
3602 East 140th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ZEWALK, CHICO LUIS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
66.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3551 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 