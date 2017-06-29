Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14356
Amount
$956.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ahmed Y. Salti, et al.
2930 Gatsby Ln
Willoughby Hills Ohio 44092
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2940 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.04900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
74.60 
Legal Frontage
40.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2134 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
735
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1906
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1470
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
735
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1470
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1470
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 