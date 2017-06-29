Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14364
Amount
$3,919.31
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ivan Crnic, et al.
3721 W. 14th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
50471 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
39.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5148 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1584
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1584
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
18
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1584
Use Description
BSMT - UTILITY
Description
BMT
Area
1584
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1584
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
Area
792
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 