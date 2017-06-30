Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14372
Amount
$1,365.17
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Marilyn Dawn Hunter, etc., et al.
3500 Northfield Road
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Hunter, Marilyn Dawn 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
116.00 
Legal Frontage
41.80 
Average Depth
116 
Lot Square Ft.
5220 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 