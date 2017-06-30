Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 27, 2017
Case Number
14374
Amount
$293.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Blue Horizons Property Development, LLC
6480 Rockside Woods Blvd., So., #300
Cleveland Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-2 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
42079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3998 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 