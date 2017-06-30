Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
14377
Amount
$362.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Karl Seals, et al.
1166 E. 148th St
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TURNER, FRANK 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
484 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
22040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
137.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5480 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1940
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
484
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
484
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 