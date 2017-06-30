Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 14378
- Amount
- $888.78
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Frances White, et al.
4195 E. 178th StCleveland Ohio 44128
