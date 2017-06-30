Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 28, 2017
Case Number
14387
Amount
$1,552.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Park Land Construction, Inc., et al.
3585 Beyerle Road
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PARK LAND CONSTRUCTION INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
72.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
72 
Lot Square Ft.
3024 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 