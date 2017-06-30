Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 882187
- Amount
- $129,165.49
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Robert K. Disanto, etc., et al.
3274 West 155th StreetCleveland Ohio 44111
About your information and the public record.