Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 30, 2017
Case Number
14400
Amount
$3,326.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

John Jackson, et al.
702 Cobblestone Circle
Painesville Ohio 44077
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JACKSON, JOHN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2230 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
NEIGHBORHOOD TAVERN 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
697
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
697
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
697
Use Description
BARS-TAVERNS
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1314
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
876
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
876
Use Description
REST-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
876
Use Description
BARS-TAVERNS
Description
1ST
Area
657
Use Description
BARS-TAVERNS
Description
2ND
 