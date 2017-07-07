Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 882426
- Amount
- $21,028.15
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Wells Fargo Bank, N. A., 3476 Stateview Blvd., Mac, # 7801-013
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E. 4th St., Ste. 800
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant
Margaret Williams, et al.
2600 Arbor Glen Dr., Apt. 102Twinsburg Ohio 44087
