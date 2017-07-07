Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 29, 2017
Case Number
882426
Amount
$21,028.15
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Wells Fargo Bank, N. A., 3476 Stateview Blvd., Mac, # 7801-013
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Plaintiff's Attorney

Stephen Thomas Doyle
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E. 4th St., Ste. 800
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant

Margaret Williams, et al.
2600 Arbor Glen Dr., Apt. 102
Twinsburg Ohio 44087
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 