Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- June 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 882502
- Amount
- $101,613.38
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, etc.
1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200-AAnaheim California 92806
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Cheryl A. Hericks
Serve Highest Officer Found, 150 East Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
