Date Filed
June 30, 2017
Case Number
882502
Amount
$101,613.38
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, etc.
1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200-A
Anaheim California 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Cheryl A. Hericks
Serve Highest Officer Found, 150 East Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 