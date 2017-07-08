Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 30, 2017
Case Number
882534
Amount
$58,580.92
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB
C/O Carrington Mortgage Services, L, 1600 South Douglass Rd., Ste. 200a
Anaheim, CA 92806

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jillian Marie Henzler
Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips & Barragate
1100 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Kristina M. Pace, et al.
20471 Miller Ave.
Euclid Ohio 44119
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PACE, KRISTINA M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
6900 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 