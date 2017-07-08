Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
June 30, 2017
Case Number
882535
Amount
$114,630.63
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

MAK Motel, Inc., et al.
13701 Broadway Ave.
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
43 
Zoning Code
U-11A 
Zoning Use
M-CI 
Tax Disrtict
320 
Use Area
15697 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
HOTELS 
Neighborhood
27077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.28000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
280.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
99317 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
315
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1967
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
13235
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
43
Living Units
42
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
129
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
13235
Use Description
MOTEL
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1967
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1231
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1231
Use Description
REST-BSM-FAC
Description
BMT
Area
1231
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 