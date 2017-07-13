Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 11, 2017
Case Number
14443
Amount
$6,079.77
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Earnest C. Barney, et al.
3106 Russell Ave
Parma, OH 44134
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARNEY, EARNEST C. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
141.00 
Legal Frontage
37.00 
Average Depth
141 
Lot Square Ft.
4371 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 