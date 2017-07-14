Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
14450
Amount
$8,529.64
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

L.A.T. Investment Properties, LLC
P.O. Box 93232
Cleveland, OH 44101
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
AVATAR, PROPERTY GROUP, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2956 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6475 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
739
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1478
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1478
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1478
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1478
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 