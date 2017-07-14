Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
14456
Amount
$13,873.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Nancy Yuen, et al.
3226 Sonora Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4268 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
25077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
59.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5664 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
705
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
873
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
705
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
873
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
705
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
660
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1345
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1345
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1345
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1345
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 