Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 12, 2017
Case Number
14460
Amount
$4,721.71
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Reid and Ivaskovic Property, LLC, et al.
39295 King Edward Court
Willoughby Ohio 44094
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MADDON ENTERPRISES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
8340 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
50479 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.25500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
205.30 
Legal Frontage
45.80 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11093 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3940
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
3940
Use Description
CLUB-HOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1042
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2184
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2184
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2184
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2116
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 