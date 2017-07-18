Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
July 14, 2017
Case Number
14491
Amount
$1,154.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Midwest Properties, LLC
20575 Center Ridge Rd., Ste. 100B
Rocky River Ohio 44116
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CROGHAN, PATRICK W. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 